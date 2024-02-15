Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 7-13

Published 12:12 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13:

Feb. 7

  • Akira Davis, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Doyle.
  • Jose Luis Romero, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.

Feb. 8

  • Michael Wilson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 25th Street.

Feb. 9

  • Taylor Teutsch, 34, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
  • Fernando Chavez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Sunken Court.
  • A possession of controlled substance report was filed at the 4800 block of Roosevelt.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

Feb. 10

  • Donny Hilton, 45, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

Feb. 11

  • Ramon Reyes, 46, was arrested for assault in the 2500 block of Main.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 7100 block of Leonard.

Feb. 12

  • A theft was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • An information report was filed at the 4400 block of Lincoln.

Feb. 13

  • Edward Cooper, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4000 block of Redwood.

