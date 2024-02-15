Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 7-13
Published 12:12 am Thursday, February 15, 2024
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13:
Feb. 7
- Akira Davis, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Doyle.
- Jose Luis Romero, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
Feb. 8
- Michael Wilson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
Feb. 9
- Taylor Teutsch, 34, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
- Fernando Chavez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Sunken Court.
- A possession of controlled substance report was filed at the 4800 block of Roosevelt.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
Feb. 10
- Donny Hilton, 45, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
Feb. 11
- Ramon Reyes, 46, was arrested for assault in the 2500 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 7100 block of Leonard.
Feb. 12
- A theft was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- An information report was filed at the 4400 block of Lincoln.
Feb. 13
- Edward Cooper, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4000 block of Redwood.