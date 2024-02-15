Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 7-13 Published 12:12 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13:

Feb. 7

Akira Davis, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Doyle.

Jose Luis Romero, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Main Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.

Feb. 8

Michael Wilson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 25th Street.

Feb. 9

Taylor Teutsch, 34, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

Fernando Chavez, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Sunken Court.

A possession of controlled substance report was filed at the 4800 block of Roosevelt.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

Feb. 10

Donny Hilton, 45, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

Feb. 11

Ramon Reyes, 46, was arrested for assault in the 2500 block of Main.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 7100 block of Leonard.

Feb. 12

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

An information report was filed at the 4400 block of Lincoln.

Feb. 13