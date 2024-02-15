Destroyed by Harvey, church building new home off U.S. 69 Published 12:32 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

A local church and school devastated by Hurricane Harvey that was forced to move to a temporary location is working toward a new home.

The site of First Pentecostal Church’s future home can be seen when driving southbound on U.S. 69 near Texas First Bank and Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

The approximate 10 acres of land at 10619 U.S. 69 will house the church facility and United Christian Academy.

The $4 million project will be completed in four phases, the Rev. Darrell McCoy said.

“The congregation has stayed strong,” McCoy said of the devoted group of individuals.

First Pentecostal Church celebrated its 100th anniversary the year before Harvey struck in 2017. At that time they were housed at 2700 25th St.

McCoy said they had a piece of land already purchased for future development when the storm came along.

The displaced congregation had problems finding a place to worship after the storm, as there were no available rental buildings. Then they found shelter with Pentecostals of Nederland at 2300 Spurlock Road in Nederland.

McCoy said the Nederland church did not flood during Harvey, and once they were in place, they began construction and tripled the size of the facility so it could be shared. They will share the Nederland building with the host church until their new church is completed.

The United Christian Academy school will celebrate its 46th year in 2024. The school houses grades kindergarten through 12th.

The 25th Street location remains vacant at this time but McCoy said they have three potential buyers and two potential renters interested in the property.