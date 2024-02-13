PHOTOS — Rotary Club celebrates contributors, businesses in Port Arthur Published 12:02 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

1 of 4

Rotary Club of Port Arthur recently celebrated two new members from City Ambulance in Andre Ruby and Bryon Jordan.

Also during the club’s last meeting, Stuart Salter spoke about the Paul Harris Fellow award, which is given to Rotarians who contributed or had contributions made in their name to the Rotary Foundation of $1,000 or more.

As a retiring Rotarian, Salter stated he could distribute his leftover points (as long as it’s 100 or more) to other Rotarians.

By doing so, The Rotary Club of Port Arthur has three new Paul Harris Fellow recipients: Dr. Mark Porterie, Doris Hale and Elizabeth Cravens.

The guest speaker was Connie Wiltz of Complete Health Care in Port Arthur.