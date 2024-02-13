Larry J. Viltz Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Larry J. Viltz, 59, passed Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A memorial service and rosary will be recited at 10:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX, 77642.

Mr. Viltz is survived by his three daughters Jonesha Benoit (Harris), Mercedes Allen, Kyh’Ara Viltz; four grandchildren; and sister Deborah Lewis.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Rosina Viltz.