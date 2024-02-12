Weekend fire destroys mobile home, authorities said

Published 9:42 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By Mary Meaux

VIDOR — A weekend fire destroyed a mobile home on North Tram Road, authorities said.

Orange County Emergency Services District No. 1 was requested for service at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire in the 2400 block of North Tram Road.

Upon arrival firefighters found a single-wide mobile home with smoke and flames showing, according to information from Fire Chief Robert L. Smith.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Fire crews used two hand lines to extinguish the fire.

Smith said the structure suffered major damage and was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

Pinehurst Fire Rescue assisted Orange County ESD No 1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said.

More News

Chevron Phillips Chemical names new president and chief executive officer

Texas Department of Transportation details Port Arthur, Nederland road closures this week

Port Arthur man, 19, shot Sunday night; crime scene in question

Port Neches RiverFest entertainment announced for 2024 fun

Print Article