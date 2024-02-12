Texas Department of Transportation details Port Arthur, Nederland road closures this week

Published 2:01 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By PA News

Beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. Tuesday, the westbound left lane of SH 73 from 9th Avenue to U.S. 69 in Port Arthur will be closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Expect delays, motorists are warned.

TxDOT warns of numerous other Jefferson County road concerns.

Expect alternating lane closures beginning Tuesday on SH 124 between McCall Road and Rollins Road.

Contractors will be working in the area between 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Work is scheduled to end on February 15. Expect delays.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., the outside lane of IH-10 eastbound will be closed from FM 365 to Kidd Gully near the Good Year plant.

Expect alternating lane closures beginning Monday until February 16 at the following intersections:

  • SPUR 380/Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway at Washington Boulevard.
  • FM 366/Magnolia Avenue at Nederland Avenue
  • US 90/College Street at Major Drive.

Contractors will be working in those areas from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Expect delays.

