Police say 76-year-old points gun at men, demands they move vehicle Published 12:16 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

BEAUMONT — A 76-year-old Beaumont man allegedly angry that someone parked a vehicle near his home confronted the driver with a gun and threatened to shoot, police said.

On Jan. 11 Beaumont police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Earl Street in reference to deadly conduct where a man reportedly pointed a gun at a person.

Upon arrival officers met with a 65-year-old man and 42-year-old man who said Lawrence Wesley Calip Sr. of Beaumont walked out of his home, approached them in the street, pointed a gun at them and told them to move their legally parked vehicle away from his house or he would shoot them.

The men said Calip pulled the trigger approximately thee times, according to the probable cause affidavit. The document did not state whether the gun was fired or not.

Calip allegedly told officers he approached the two men with the revolver and pointed it at them.

Calip was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $15,000.

He posted bond and was released the next day, according to information form the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.