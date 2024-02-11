Grant’s Guardians grows to benefit whole community Published 12:20 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

In 2015, Grant’s Guardians was founded by a group of guys with a mission to help their friend, David Grant, who was battling cancer.

They recognized the struggles caused by this debilitating disease and set forth to do what they could to ease the strain on him and his family.

In his honor, they have created an organization that continues to help those facing adversities in their lives.

They do this with money raised at their Tacky Sweater Christmas Party, a fundraiser that enables them to assist an honoree with a debilitating disease by helping with the financial struggles that come along with their circumstances.

A portion of money raised at this event is also used to help needy families in the community by providing meals and gifts during the holidays, and in some cases, financial relief as well.

Since 2015 they have raised more than $700,000, providing Christmas dinners for local families and supplying Christmas gifts for many children in the community.

Grant’s Guardians wish is to grow their commitment to continue to help many more local families in need.

They are a shining example of the very best the community has to offer, and they are the 2024 Nederland Chamber of Commerce Service Organization of the Year.

Find Grant’s Guardians on Facebook to learn more about the organization.