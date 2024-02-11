CITY OF NEDERLAND — Spay & neuter outreach, plus boil water update Published 12:14 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

In 2016, the City began to offer a Spay and Neuter Program in an effort to help control the local pet population.

The program is for City of Nederland residents only. The application is available at ci.nederland.tx.us; in addition, copies are available at City Hall (207 North 12th Street) and the Public Works Service Center (515 Hardy Avenue).

A complete application requires a copy of the applicant’s State of Texas driver’s license (or other state-issued ID), a utility bill with the applicant’s current address and income-eligibility documentation (a copy of a W-2 or benefit documentation with social security number(s) redacted).

Two local veterinary clinics are participating in the program: the Animal Hospital of Southeast Texas and Spurlock Road Veterinary Clinic.

The combined household income cap is $100,000.

The applications are reviewed by the City Manager; approved applications are then forwarded to the Public Works Department for processing; approved applicants are contacted to schedule picking up their paperwork.

An approved applicant must have the cat or dog’s procedure completed within 60 days of approval.

In addition, the animal must be current on its rabies vaccination.

Unvaccinated animals and animals without proof of current rabies vaccination will be vaccinated against rabies at the animal/pet owner’s cost when the spay and neuter procedure is done.

The animal/pet owner shall pay the fee prescribed by the veterinarian.

Boston Avenue banners

In mid-January, the ART BANNERS were installed on Boston Avenue between Twin City Highway and 17th Street.

Pieces of art from Nederland High School art students were printed on the banners (front and back). The City thanks Mrs. Smith for her help in organizing this project with her art students.

The Art Banners will remain on Boston Ave until mid-May.

Next January, a new batch of Art Banners will be displayed on Boston Avenue.

In mid-May, the MILITARY AND VETERAN BANNERS will be installed on Boston Avenue.

This is the fourth year of this program. To qualify for this program, the honoree must be an active-duty member of, have been honorably discharged from, or died in the line of duty in the United States Armed Forces (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, as well as the Reserves and National Guard), and the honoree must have been born or lived in Nederland.

The application process started earlier this month, and we are pleased to announce all the banner spots have been filled.

Next year, the City will continue with this program to honor our military members and veterans.

Boil water issue

On Feb. 1, the City issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE.

Unfortunately, this issue was caused by build-up and partial blockage in the polymer supply line. This resulted an increase in the turbidity levels (the quality of the water being cloudy or opaque) that exceeded the acceptable parameters established by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which triggered the boil water notice.

Prior to the boil water notice issuance, the Water Treatment Plant operators had noticed the increasing turbidity readings and attempted to address the issue.

A temporary polymer line was installed. During the repair process, it was determined that a partial blockage occurred on a chemical supply line; thus, it was necessary to repair that line as well.

Once the repairs were completed and the water system showed the turbidity levels were within the necessary parameters, samples were collected for the necessary laboratory testing to lift the boil water notice.

We want to thank the City of Port Arthur for making their lab available for testing. In addition, we want to recognize the Water Treatment Plant operators for their hard work to resolve this issue.

Staff is already discussing how this could have been prevented, and the possible need to make additional repairs and improvements to the Water Treatment Plant, which is more than 20 years old.

This boil water notice was not related to the drought that has plagued our region for months. And it was not related to the high number of water leaks that have resulted from the drought; in fact, prior to the boil water notice, the City’s crews were caught up with the reported water leaks.

Finally, at no time was there a concern about any form of contamination within the water system.

Miscellaneous

In December, the City began promoting the City of Nederland Municipal Government Academy aka “City of Nederland 101.”

The Academy was intended to provide citizens a better understanding of municipal government, learn the duties of various City departments, and interact with City staff and leaders.

Unfortunately, the Academy was cancelled due to lack of interest.

The City may attempt this program during the Summer.

Recently, we have received a number of complaints regarding animal feces being left on public and private property, especially on Boston Avenue.

City ordinance prohibits a pet owner allowing their pet to defecate on public and private property; the waste should be bagged and disposed of properly. Please remember to clean up after your animal.

As the Winter season quickly transitions to Spring, we ask all golf cart owners to adhere to the City’s Golf Cart Ordinance.

A golf cart must have a license plate and a slow-moving vehicle emblem (golf carts must move to the right and yield the right of way to faster moving vehicles).

Golf carts may only be operated by someone with a valid operator’s permit or driver’s license and by someone able to maintain and show proof of financial responsibility or liability insurance.

No person may ride in the lap of driver or any occupant.

Only golf carts are authorized to operate on City streets; all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, etc. are strictly prohibited.

The Nederland City Council is discussing and possibly taking action regarding the City’s Food Truck regulations.

Last September, a food truck committee was appointed to review the existing regulations. The committee has recommended revising the regulations.

The proposed revisions will be discussed at a Public Hearing Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, and the City Council may vote on the proposed revisions at the Feb. 26 Council meeting.

Welcome the Nederland Bulldogs new football coach and athletic director – Scott Rich!

And Happy Valentine’s Day!

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.