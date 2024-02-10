Tekoa students earn numerous awards at engineering competition Published 12:18 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School recently participated in the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering TAME’s 2024 Regional Competitions at Lamar University.

Those who actively joined the competition were Alexander Gonzelez and Susana Alvarez (12th Grade), Lilly Johnson and Jarogereck Martin (11th Grade), Gerardo Lomeli, Kemond Brister, and Zyon Edwards (10th Grade), Chelsea Hayes and Cameron Brown (9th Grade), Kemy’ri Brister and Conc’a Osian (8th Grade) and Nathalie Velasquez (7th Grade).

Dr. Vicente B. Manzano Jr. served as the coach, with Evelyn Galvan as assistant coach. Glenn Manondo and Angeli N. Cuizon helped accompany the team

TAME Clubs across Texas are learning about the world’s most pressing challenges, global development and sustainability goals, and how engineers play a key role in advancing solutions for a healthier, safer and more equitable world.

The competition primarily focused on electric vehicles. Young engineers were asked to design an electric vehicle capable of transporting heavy weights.

“Our students successfully planned, solved and designed their vehicles,” Cynthia Clayton said. “As a result, Alexander Gonzalez and Chelsea Hayes got third place, Lilly Johnson and Gerardo Lomeli placed second and Conc’a Osian won first place.

“It was also a remarkable moment as our seniors, Susana Alvarez, got her Longevity Award as a member and as part of graduating class, while Alexander Gonzalez, aside from winning third place, he also got an award for being a senior graduating class for the school year 2023 – 2024.”

The event was sponsored by ExxonMobil, Chevron, Lamar University and more.