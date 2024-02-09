Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III’s official oppression case delayed Published 12:18 am Friday, February 9, 2024

A local justice of the peace was re-indicted this week as officials work to add some basic statutory language to the document.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III was set for trial for March 6, but on Wednesday, Special Prosecutor Anna Emmons with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office asked for a delay and a re-indictment to clear up basic statutory language.

Emmons and defense attorney Layne Walker met for the hearing in Judge John Stevens’ Criminal District Court.

A new trial date has not been announced as of Thursday evening.

Gillam was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for the Class A Misdemeanor offense of official oppression on Aug. 23.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended Gillam Sept. 1 for a pending criminal matter, according to the Commission’s website.

His suspension is without pay.

The allegation against Gillam stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on or around June 28, 2022, in which Gillam sexually harassed a woman by making “unwelcome sexual advances, making requests for sexual favors and physical conduct of a sexual nature,” according to the indictment.

The Texas Rangers investigated the case, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from any potential prosecution of Gillam.

The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment.

Retired Justice of the Peace Ken Dollinger has been named to handle suspended Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III’s caseload.