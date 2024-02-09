Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:

Jan. 31

  • James Bares, 24a was Arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Madison.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
  • An information report was taken at the 5600 block of Alabama.
  • A robbery was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 1

  • Shawn Lejeune, 47, was arrested for possession of a controlled Substance in the 3700 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Jana Bedair, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Gulf Street.
  • Ray Anderson Wagner, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Berry.

Feb. 2

  • Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Kent.
  • Lester Louis, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 25th Street.
  • Rakeitha Marks, 43, was arrested for warrants and failed to identify fugitive to give false information in the 5200 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Warren.

Feb. 3

  • Lane Dupre, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Warren Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Gulf Avenue.

Feb. 4

  • Mohammed Ghanim, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Roberto Rivera, 28, was arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

Feb. 5

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft report was filed at the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Feb. 6

  • Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

