Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 31 to Feb. 6
Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:
Jan. 31
- James Bares, 24a was Arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Madison.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- An information report was taken at the 5600 block of Alabama.
- A robbery was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 1
- Shawn Lejeune, 47, was arrested for possession of a controlled Substance in the 3700 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Jana Bedair, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Gulf Street.
- Ray Anderson Wagner, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Berry.
Feb. 2
- Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Kent.
- Lester Louis, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 25th Street.
- Rakeitha Marks, 43, was arrested for warrants and failed to identify fugitive to give false information in the 5200 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Warren.
Feb. 3
- Lane Dupre, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Warren Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Gulf Avenue.
Feb. 4
- Mohammed Ghanim, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Roberto Rivera, 28, was arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.
Feb. 5
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft report was filed at the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Feb. 6
- Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.