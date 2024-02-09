Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:

Jan. 31

James Bares, 24a was Arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Madison.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Val.

An information report was taken at the 5600 block of Alabama.

A robbery was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 1

Shawn Lejeune, 47, was arrested for possession of a controlled Substance in the 3700 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Jana Bedair, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Gulf Street.

Ray Anderson Wagner, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Berry.

Feb. 2

Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Kent.

Lester Louis, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Rakeitha Marks, 43, was arrested for warrants and failed to identify fugitive to give false information in the 5200 block of 25 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Warren.

Feb. 3

Lane Dupre, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Warren Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Gulf Avenue.

Feb. 4

Mohammed Ghanim, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Gulfway Drive.

Roberto Rivera, 28, was arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.

Feb. 5

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

An evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft report was filed at the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Feb. 6