Groves man involved in crash crosses highway, struck and killed, police say Published 10:39 am Friday, February 9, 2024

A local man involved in a car crash Thursday night reportedly got out of his vehicle, crossed a busy highway and was struck and killed by another vehicle.

The deceased is identified as Kane Adams of Beaumont.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said Adams also had a Groves address and was approximately 33 years old.

Police responded to the fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of U.S. 69.

Duriso said Adams had been involved in a crash with another vehicle in that area, adding the driver of the other vehicle had stopped. Police do not know why Adams crossed the highway.

A barrier separates the highway lanes of travel.

The vehicle that struck Adams did stop at the scene as well as other vehicles, Duriso said.

Duriso said he couldn’t confirm the man was struck by multiple vehicles but said the highway is still busy at that time of night.

Duriso said the case is still fluid and remains under investigation.