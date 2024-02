PTA Founders’ Day Awards Ceremony set Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Port Arthur City Council PTA is hosting a PTA Founders’ Day Luncheon and Awards Ceremony.

The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Texas Artist Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur PTA was founded between 1917 and 1920 by Willa S. Benton, making the PTA at least 104 years old, organizers said.

Email hhwscott@gmail.com for more information.