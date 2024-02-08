Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:

  • Leah Keeton, 32, warrant other agency
  • Clifford Williams, 51, warrant other agency
  • Hunter Droddy, 28, public intoxication
  • Miguel Lopez Jr., 22, warrant other agency
  • Martavien Evans, 19, public intoxication, criminal trespass of critical infrastructure
  • Mason Kilgore, 19, public intoxication, criminal trespass of critical infrastructure
  • Bridgette Kirkgard, 31, warrant other agency
  • Angie Briggs, 47, possession of a controlled substance
  • David Liske, 46, driving while intoxicated
  • Sigifredo Ramirez, 32, driving while intoxicated-2nd
  • Tracy Haynes, 50, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language, obstruction or retaliation
  • Kristina Sanchez, 28, warrant other agency
  • Jennifer Dietrich, 51, assault-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:

Jan. 29

  • Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A complainant reported found property in the1600 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assisted another agency in the 1500 block of Highway 69.

Jan. 30

  • A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported harassment in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
  • Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.
  • Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Gary.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 31

  • A complainant reported a missing person from an undisclosed location. The missing person was later located.
  • Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 200 block of N 2nd Street.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • Officer arrested two subjects for public intoxication and criminal trespass of a critical infrastructure in the 500 block of S 5th Street.

Feb. 1

  • Officer arrested a subject for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported interference with child custody in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported an assault family violence in the 3100 block of W Boston.
  • Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of N 36th Street.

Feb. 2

  • A complainant reported a death in the 700 block of S 7th Street.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15 in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 3

  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported deadly conduct in the 2100 block of Highway 365.
  • Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Canal.
  • A complainant reported a stored or abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of S 8th Street.
  • Officer arrested a subject for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language and obstruction or retaliation in the 800 block of S 14 ½ Street.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 3100 block of Nashville.
  • Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 4

  • Officer assisted another agency in the 400 block of N Twin City Highway.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
  • Officer arrested a subject for assault family violence in the 300 block of S 4th Street.

