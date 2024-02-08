Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 8, 2024
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:
- Leah Keeton, 32, warrant other agency
- Clifford Williams, 51, warrant other agency
- Hunter Droddy, 28, public intoxication
- Miguel Lopez Jr., 22, warrant other agency
- Martavien Evans, 19, public intoxication, criminal trespass of critical infrastructure
- Mason Kilgore, 19, public intoxication, criminal trespass of critical infrastructure
- Bridgette Kirkgard, 31, warrant other agency
- Angie Briggs, 47, possession of a controlled substance
- David Liske, 46, driving while intoxicated
- Sigifredo Ramirez, 32, driving while intoxicated-2nd
- Tracy Haynes, 50, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language, obstruction or retaliation
- Kristina Sanchez, 28, warrant other agency
- Jennifer Dietrich, 51, assault-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:
Jan. 29
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported found property in the1600 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assisted another agency in the 1500 block of Highway 69.
Jan. 30
- A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported found property in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Gary.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 31
- A complainant reported a missing person from an undisclosed location. The missing person was later located.
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 200 block of N 2nd Street.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- Officer arrested two subjects for public intoxication and criminal trespass of a critical infrastructure in the 500 block of S 5th Street.
Feb. 1
- Officer arrested a subject for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported interference with child custody in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported an assault family violence in the 3100 block of W Boston.
- Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of N 36th Street.
Feb. 2
- A complainant reported a death in the 700 block of S 7th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15 in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Feb. 3
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported deadly conduct in the 2100 block of Highway 365.
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Canal.
- A complainant reported a stored or abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of S 8th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language and obstruction or retaliation in the 800 block of S 14 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported a death in the 3100 block of Nashville.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Feb. 4
- Officer assisted another agency in the 400 block of N Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported a death in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
- Officer arrested a subject for assault family violence in the 300 block of S 4th Street.