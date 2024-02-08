Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 29-Feb. 4 Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:

Leah Keeton, 32, warrant other agency

Clifford Williams, 51, warrant other agency

Hunter Droddy, 28, public intoxication

Miguel Lopez Jr., 22, warrant other agency

Martavien Evans, 19, public intoxication, criminal trespass of critical infrastructure

Mason Kilgore, 19, public intoxication, criminal trespass of critical infrastructure

Bridgette Kirkgard, 31, warrant other agency

Angie Briggs, 47, possession of a controlled substance

David Liske, 46, driving while intoxicated

Sigifredo Ramirez, 32, driving while intoxicated-2nd

Tracy Haynes, 50, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language, obstruction or retaliation

Kristina Sanchez, 28, warrant other agency

Jennifer Dietrich, 51, assault-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:

Jan. 29

Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.

A complainant reported found property in the1600 block of Boston.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assisted another agency in the 1500 block of Highway 69.

Jan. 30

A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported harassment in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

A complainant reported found property in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.

Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Gary.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 31

A complainant reported a missing person from an undisclosed location. The missing person was later located.

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 200 block of N 2nd Street.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

Officer arrested two subjects for public intoxication and criminal trespass of a critical infrastructure in the 500 block of S 5th Street.

Feb. 1

Officer arrested a subject for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1600 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported interference with child custody in the 1400 block of Boston.

A complainant reported an assault family violence in the 3100 block of W Boston.

Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of N 36th Street.

Feb. 2

A complainant reported a death in the 700 block of S 7th Street.

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15 in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 3

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported deadly conduct in the 2100 block of Highway 365.

Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Canal.

A complainant reported a stored or abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of S 8th Street.

Officer arrested a subject for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language and obstruction or retaliation in the 800 block of S 14 ½ Street.

A complainant reported a death in the 3100 block of Nashville.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 4