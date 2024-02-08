City of Port Arthur launches newly designed website; see the upgrades Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

The City of Port Arthur launched a new CivicEngage website locally, across the country — and the world.

Residents and visitors may still navigate and enjoy the website during this transition.

This launch is possible after years of research, collaboration and discussion among a city-staffed committee, Website Developer/Content Manager Tiana Johnson and the public information office.

What can you look?

• A mobile-optimized design that ensures citizens can easily navigate from any desktop computer, smartphone or tablet, anytime and anywhere.

• The highest data security standards that are backed by a team of cybersecurity experts, and live 24/7/365 emergency support.

• Alert Center functionality allows website administrators to alert citizens with time-sensitive information and instructions using multiple channels: the website homepage, social media and email.

• Notify Me® Citizen Communication Subscription feature allows citizens to subscribe to receive multi-channel notifications by email or text message.

• Calendar functionality allows citizens to stay informed about the scheduling of important local events, including public meetings, classes, activities and community events.

• The Agenda Center allows for the storing, sharing and searching of public meetings and agendas.

• Personalized logins allow citizens to create an account associated with the City’s website, so it becomes a personalized tool to submit applications and permits, pay bills, submit and track inquiries, and further engage in public dialog.

•Intuitive search functionality and navigation menus make it easy for citizens to locate what they are looking for from the homepage.