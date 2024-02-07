ON THE MENU — Belén Casa de pan Mexican Bakery cooks up plenty to enjoy Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

1 of 5

Belén Casa de pan Mexican Bakery celebrated its ribbon cutting and business anniversary with a promise for good food and savory flavors for Groves residents and beyond.

Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center helped celebrate the business at 2620 Main Avenue in Groves.

The full service bakery specializes in empanadas, conchas, pastels, bread loaves and more. They do special order, too.

Owners Miguel Olivera and Karina Lumbreras celebrated three years at the location Feb. 2, welcoming attendees with fresh baked goods to sample.

The bakery is open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is closed on Sundays. Call 409-217-0301 for more information.

— By Natalie Picazo