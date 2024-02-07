Nederland’s Queen Alexandra Mullin strives to be role model Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

NEDERLAND — The recently crowned Miss Nederland looks forward to being a role model for younger girls.

Alexandra Mullin, a 16-year-old Nederland High School junior, is the 2024 queen and is excited to step into her new role.

She’s ready to be someone younger girls can look up to and hopefully inspire them to be confident, kind people.

“I hold myself to a high standard to be a better version of myself and step into the shoes of something bigger than me,” she said.

The busy student is a part of a number of activities at the high school; she is a varsity cheerleader, student council secretary, junior yearbook editor, track team member and member of the Art Club.

She is a three-year All American Cheerleader, a district bronze medalist in hurdles and placed in the area meet.

She is an A/B honor roll student and received a varsity academic athlete award in 2023. She is a YMCA lifeguard and swim instructor.

Her hobbies include art, photography, dance, choreography, working with kids and volunteering at community and church events. She is on a Youth Worship Team and dances at Taylor Dance, where she is a 10-year pin recipient.

Journalism, she said, pushed her out of her comfort zone and into events with people she didn’t know, such as when she taking photos for different sports.

“The social aspect of it helped me grow so much this year and to be in an organization where I meet people I otherwise wouldn’t,” she said.

Her mother, Aimee Mullin, said she is proud of her daughter.

“She went into this being herself, being Alex. It was so precious to watch,” Aimee Mullin said.

Mullin’s twin sister Kate was also part of the pageant and was named Miss Congeniality.

Mom Aimee said the two are super close and act like best friends.

Alexandra Mullin said the win was unexpected and her initial reaction was to hug Kate.

“Everyone saw that on stage,” the newly crowned queen said.

The camaraderie between all of the contestants was evident when the curtain was dropped. Mullin said all of the girls were supportive of each other.

Even during the event they hung out together and helped with each other’s hair.

Mullin said she is very excited to take on the role of queen.

“I hope this year I can do as many things as possible. I want to do everything that I am able to as Miss Nederland,” she said.

Looking to the future, Mullin is considering attending Texas A&M and majoring in psychology with a minor in Spanish.

The addition of the second language came about after she and her sister met a group of foreign exchange students and became friends with a student named Olivia from Spain.

“It lit a fire under me to learn Spanish and grow from there,” she said. “This will allow her a better chance to get to know Spanish speakers and for traveling abroad.”

Alexandra Mullin is the daughter of Jason and Aimee. She has a sister, Kate, and two brothers, Aiden Carruthers and Noah Mullin.