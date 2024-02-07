Martha Joy Stephens Jones Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Martha Joy Stephens Jones passed away on February 3rd, 2024, she was 66.

A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she had lived, as everyone’s friend and neighbor.

Beloved by her family, she shared her love and kindness with everyone.

Martha was married to Ronald Duane Jones for 40 years.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Leona Alfred, her father, John Stephens Jr, and a brother, Wendall Blake Stephens. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Rhoda Lee Batiste, brothers, Roger Dale Stephens, Malcolm Jerome Stephens, Derwin Charles Stephens, (Pam) brother-in-law Randy Dock Jones, sister’s-in-law Wenonah Dawn Jones, Lewanna Doris Jones, aunts, Cora May Smith (Wilford), Marie Stover (Darryl), uncle, Ronald Taylor (Jocelyn), her closest confidant & cousin Veronica Mathews, and a host of family and friends.

A funeral service will be held in her honor at:

“Pruitt In The Heights” funeral home in Houston, Texas on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at 2:00pm