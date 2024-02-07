Lane closures in Port Arthur for road striping planned
Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024
The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane closures in Port Arthur this week for road striping.
According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures at the following locations due to striping:
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday on SH 347 at Jimmy Johnson Boulevard and U.S. 69 at FM 365.
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on SH 87 at U.S. 69 Friday.
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on FM 365 at U.S. 69 Saturday.