Luther Lee Childress Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Luther Lee Childress, 90, of Beaumont, died Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont.

He was born on December 24, 1933, to Lou Ida Sheffield Childress and Bill Childress, in Port Arthur.

Luther loved golf, fishing, hunting, and the Texas Longhorns.

He worked for Gulf Oil which became Chevron and retired as a contract administrator after 30 years of service.

Luther was very proud of the fact that he was retired longer than he worked.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Rochelle Childress; son, Clint Childress and his wife, Angela, of Houston; daughter, Allison Cheatham and her husband, C.J., of Crystal Beach; grandchildren, Michael Childress and his wife, Kerri and Clay Childress and his wife, Courtney, all of Houston; Brett Childress and his wife, Seneca, of Georgetown; Sam Childress of Houston; Mallory Mowery and her husband, Cahal, of Chicago; and Sarah Gutierrez and her husband, Adam, of San Marcos; and great-grandchildren, Colton Childress, Beau Childress, Brody Childress, and Lucy Mowery.

He is preceded in death by his son, Dan Childress; parents; and brother, W.A. Childress.

A gathering of Mr. Childress’ family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 9, 2024, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue Beaumont.

His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 632008 Houston, Texas 77263 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.