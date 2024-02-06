Dixie Holliday Nixdorf Published 10:34 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Dixie Holliday Nixdorf, age 96, was born in Louisiana, MO, on January 11, 1928, to Amy and E.B. Holliday. She passed away February 2, 2024, in Nacogdoches, TX.

Dixie’s sister Peggie was almost a year older and taught Dixie everything she learned in first grade: When Dixie enrolled in first grade, she was promoted to second with Peggie. As classmates and roommates, the sisters attended all the way through their sophomore year of college at Central Methodist.

Dixie returned to Louisiana, MO, where she met Jim Nixdorf from Pittsburgh, PA, who was temporarily working there. After they married, they lived in suburbs of Pittsburgh, Chicago, Houston, and Port Arthur, TX.

More recently, Dixie moved to Nacogdoches, TX, near both daughters. The family appreciates the care given Dixie at The Arbor Assisted Living, Westward Trails Nursing Home, and Heart to Heart Hospice in Nacogdoches.

Dixie maintained her connection to Louisiana, MO, lifelong, including “summer camp” reunions.

She was an avid reader, a crossword and Jumble fan, a knitter, a lifetime member of PTA, and an enthusiastic supporter of her children as homeroom mother, scout leader, and band booster.

Politics and a deeply loyal Democrat fascinated her. For many years, Dixie’s daughter Amy hosted Thanksgiving for her relatives and in-laws, plus Sue’s in-laws.

Dixie named this group The Loose Connections, and considered them all relatives.

She is survived by children, Sue Smith and husband Randy,Amy Nixdorf and husband Dave Cozadd, Jimmie Nixdorf and wife Myrna Walzer. Grandchildren Megan Smith, Erik Cozadd, Jacob Smith and wife Audrey Palmer, Chris Walzer, Greatgranddaughter Ava Cozadd, brother Eddie Holliday, nephews, Rik Halberstadt

Chris Halberstadt and wife Cathy and loose connections Kent Smith and wife Mary Alcock.

Preceded in death by parents Bee and Amy Holliday, husband Jim Nixdorf, sister and brother-in-law Peggie and Herb Halberstadt, sister-in-law Patsy Holliday, and Loose Connections Evie Smith and Catherine Cozadd.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Grassy Creek/ Fairview Cemetery at 5360 Hwy 79, Louisiana, MO 63353.

Donations in Dixie’s name can be made to Louisiana Alumni Association (Class of ‘45), PO Box 404, Louisiana MO 63353 or LouisianaAlumniAssociation.org; Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Development Office, 7424 Greenville Avenue, #206, Dallas TX 75231 or PlannedParenthood.org; Nacogdoches County Democratic Party, PO Box 633961, Nacogdoches, TX 75963-3961or a local library of your choice.