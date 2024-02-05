Tugboat crewmember’s death likely not criminal in nature; man identified Published 4:47 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

ORANGE — Law enforcement officials do not suspect criminal activity in the death of a tugboat crewmember, though the case remains under investigation.

An emergency call was made at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday in which a tugboat crewmember was acting irate.

The boat was approximately 45 minutes away from the area at the time, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified the U.S. Coast Guard and surrounding agencies of the call, OCSO Public Information Officer Holly Corley said.

The Coast Guard learned the man jumped overboard.

His body was recovered, and Orange County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner pronounced the man deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The deceased is identified as David Duval Moore, 48, of the Houma, Louisiana area.