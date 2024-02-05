Nederland names new athletic director and football coach for Bulldogs Published 5:51 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

NEDERLAND — Nederland Independent School District announced the new athletic director and football head coach for its high school during a short school board meeting on Monday evening.

After an interview process including several qualified candidates, Scott Rich was selected.

Rich has served at Katy High School in Katy ISD for eight years as the assistant football coach over quarterbacks.

He holds a degree from the University of North Texas.

“Coach Rich fits the profile of what NISD was looking for in a Head Coach. He has many years of experience, worked in a top-caliber program, has high energy, and knows how to build a hardworking winning culture,” said Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick.

Coach Scott Rich stated, “I am blessed to be called Coach. It has always been a dream of mine. I am proud to be the Head Football Coach/AD in Nederland. We are excited to be a part of the winning tradition here!”

Editor’s note: Stay with panews.com for more reaction and response from Southeast Texas’ newest football coach.