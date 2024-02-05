Average gas prices in Texas rise in last week; see what’s next Published 12:08 am Monday, February 5, 2024

A majority of states saw average gasoline prices rise over the last week, pushed slightly higher by oil prices that had risen to multi-month highs.

“While most states saw price increases, they were somewhat tame, though the trend will likely begin to accelerate towards the end of the month. For now, the most common gas price in the U.S. remains $2.99 per gallon, but its days are numbered,” said Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said motorists shouldn’t be fooled into thinking any drop in prices is a long-term trend, but rather a very short term one.

“I expect any modest and temporary drops in prices will be replaced by pricier gasoline as we get closer to the start of spring,” he said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.92 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $1.83/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $2.16/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today.

The national average is up 4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.88/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.

• San Antonio – $2.88/g, up 15.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.72/g.

• Austin – $2.90/g, up 15.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

February 5, 2023: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

February 5, 2022: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

February 5, 2021: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 5, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 5, 2019: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 5, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

February 5, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

February 5, 2016: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

February 5, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

February 5, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)