Drug crimes lowlight list of recent indictments; see the names and charges

Published 12:02 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

By PA News

Drug offenses topped the list of felony crimes that were indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

  • Gilbert Joseph Alpough Sr., 66, of Port Arthur was indicted for was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
  • Joshua Ray Bergeron, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
  • Jarvis Blue, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, for an incident that occurred April 20.
  • Kenneth Cormier, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.
  • Davantay Criel Huff, 29, transient of Beaumont was indicted for criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
  • Kennon Joseph Jackson II, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
  • Kennon Joseph Jackson II, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
  • Chauncey Deon Johnson, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
  • Leon Mathis, 70, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 26.
  • Colin Sidney McLemore, 54, of Groves was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more for an incident that occurred May 5.
  • Carlos Olea-Cruz, 37, of Cresson, Texas, was indicted for accident involving jury for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
  • Jonathan Mitchel Palmer, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for terroristic threat impair public service/public fear serious bodily injury for an incident that occurred Nov. 20.
  • Lavisha Spooner, 28, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for a incident that occurred Dec. 14.
  • Lasudden Surprise Stephens, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
  • Donald Ray Taylor Jr., 35, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.
  • Leonard Jermain Thomas, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon knife school for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
  • Christian Demone Tyler, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
  • Christian Demone Tyler, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol, for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
  • Jesus Hernandez Villanueva, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
  • Jarvis Williams, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Port Arthur Jr. Bees keep rolling thanks to Town & County Ford donation

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 24-30

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28

Proposed park-and-ride facility and extended stay hotel receive their Port Arthur fates

Print Article