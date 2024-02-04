Drug crimes lowlight list of recent indictments; see the names and charges
Published 12:02 am Sunday, February 4, 2024
Drug offenses topped the list of felony crimes that were indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Gilbert Joseph Alpough Sr., 66, of Port Arthur was indicted for was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Joshua Ray Bergeron, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Jarvis Blue, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, for an incident that occurred April 20.
- Kenneth Cormier, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.
- Davantay Criel Huff, 29, transient of Beaumont was indicted for criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Kennon Joseph Jackson II, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- Kennon Joseph Jackson II, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- Chauncey Deon Johnson, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
- Leon Mathis, 70, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 26.
- Colin Sidney McLemore, 54, of Groves was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more for an incident that occurred May 5.
- Carlos Olea-Cruz, 37, of Cresson, Texas, was indicted for accident involving jury for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
- Jonathan Mitchel Palmer, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for terroristic threat impair public service/public fear serious bodily injury for an incident that occurred Nov. 20.
- Lavisha Spooner, 28, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for a incident that occurred Dec. 14.
- Lasudden Surprise Stephens, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Donald Ray Taylor Jr., 35, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.
- Leonard Jermain Thomas, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon knife school for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
- Christian Demone Tyler, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
- Christian Demone Tyler, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol, for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
- Jesus Hernandez Villanueva, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
- Jarvis Williams, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.