Police: Man smashes McDonald’s signs for $30K in damage Published 12:06 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

A 29-year-old Beaumont transient reportedly talking incoherently while saying he owned McDonald’s and was a police officer was indicted this week for causing $30,000 in damaged to digital menu signs.

Davantay Criel Huff was indicted on a charge of felony criminal mischief for a Jan. 15 incident that occurred at the McDonald’s at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Beaumont.

Beaumont police were initially called to Starbucks, 3114 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, in reference to a man trespassing.

Responding officers recognized Huff from prior contact and while checking his identification and for warrants, the man continued to talk incoherently, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While at Starbucks the officers got a call from the nearby McDonald’s, where someone smashed the digital menu sign with a rock.

Officers placed Huff in custody, spoke with witnesses and saw a video showing a man smash four of the signs, then walk off toward Starbucks, police said.

Each of the signs costs $7,500 for a total loss of $30,000 in damaged property, the document read.

Huff’s bond was set at $4,000.

As of Thursday he was still in the county jail.