Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 24-30

Published 10:32 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30:

Jan. 24

  • Johnny Reyes, 43, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.

Jan. 25

  • Wilmer Sanchez, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 26

  • Brian Hite, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for warrants and public intoxication in the 4700 block of Lawndale.

Jan. 27

  • Jennifer Bridges, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Aaron Shetley, 33, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 3200 block of Walnut.
  • Patrick Rocio, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 7000 block of 39th Street.
  • Blake Lalko, 22, was arrested for aggravated assault in the 4800 block of Simpson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Simpson Street.

Jan. 28

  • Holly Nguyen, 35, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of West Groves Circle.
  • Heather Lemaire, 28, was arrested for fssault in the 6800 block of Hansen Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.

Jan. 29

  • Kimbra Beasley, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of 25th Street.
  • Eric Graves, 33, was arrested for defective equipment in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Walnut.
  • A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Warren Street.

Jan. 30

  • Ruby Moreau, 44, was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the 6100 block of East.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

