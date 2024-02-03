Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 24-30 Published 10:32 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30:

Jan. 24

Johnny Reyes, 43, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.

Jan. 25

Wilmer Sanchez, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 26

Brian Hite, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for warrants and public intoxication in the 4700 block of Lawndale.

Jan. 27

Jennifer Bridges, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

Aaron Shetley, 33, was arrested for violation of protective order in the 3200 block of Walnut.

Patrick Rocio, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 7000 block of 39th Street.

Blake Lalko, 22, was arrested for aggravated assault in the 4800 block of Simpson.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Simpson Street.

Jan. 28

Holly Nguyen, 35, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of West Groves Circle.

Heather Lemaire, 28, was arrested for fssault in the 6800 block of Hansen Street.

A dog bite was reported in the 5200 block of Whitaker.

Jan. 29

Kimbra Beasley, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of 25th Street.

Eric Graves, 33, was arrested for defective equipment in the 6800 block of 25th Street.

Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Walnut.

A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Warren Street.

Jan. 30