Area man allegedly threatens to blow up courthouse Published 12:08 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

A 29-year-old Beaumont man who allegedly made threats over social media to bomb a courthouse was induced by a Jefferson County grand jury.

On Nov. 30, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division received information about a man posting bomb threats view a Twitter account (now called X).

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Mitchel Palmer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators located Palmer at a Beaumont hotel and conducted a “knock and interview” with Palmer, who initially denied making threatening posts to any social media platform.

Palmer reportedly gave investigators permission to view his mobile device and police were able to confirm his username and that he made threats stating “I’ma bomb that court house,” “I’ma bomb Tyler county” and “I’ma bomb Hardin county.”

When asked about he threatening posts, the suspect allegedly told investigators it was due to people aggravating him.

Palmer could not give any specific locations within the counties or specific names associated with the threatening posts, the document read.

At the end of the interview Palmer said he would take down the posts because he knew they were not right.

A view of Palmer’s criminal history showed he as convicted for terroristic threat of family/household on Aug. 28, 2015, in Tyler County.

Palmer was arrested Nov. 21, 2023, for terroristic threat with bond set at $350,000. He remains in the county jail as of this week.