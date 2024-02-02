Port Arthur Police looking for burglary suspect who is “considered dangerous” Published 9:20 am Friday, February 2, 2024

The Port Arthur Police Department announced Friday morning that authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of Trinity Avenue.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Ricardo Hernandez, is believed to have committed other burglaries in the area.

“We are asking for the community’s help in locating Hernandez,” a PAPD release stated.

“He was last seen wearing blue pants and a grey hooded jacket. He is approximately 5’10″ and 230 pounds. He has a tattoo below his right eye and a large wolf tattoo across the front of his neck/throat.”

Hernandez is considered dangerous.

“Do not approach or try to stop him. If you see him call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-8477,” according to the PAPD.