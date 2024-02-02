Port Arthur man charged after triple homicide birthday party shooting Published 12:16 am Friday, February 2, 2024

A Port Arthur man has been charged in the capital murder of three people.

One of the victims is from Port Arthur. Police said the fatal shootings took place last month in the Houston area.

Jaylon Mcintyre, now 25, was arrested this week by Harris County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the Jan. 21 fatal shootings of Nicholas King, 24, of Port Arthur; Ellesha Rice, 24; and Michael Odobo, 24.

The shootings occurred during a birthday party inside a residence at 4643 Russet Leaf Trace in the Houston area.

Law enforcement was called at approximately 3 a.m. Jan. 21.

Once patrol deputies arrived, they spoke with multiple witnesses and attended to the wounded. Three adult males were taken to different hospitals, while an adult male and female were confirmed deceased on scene. One of the adult males who was taken to the hospital died shortly after arriving, authorities said.

After homicide and crime scene investigators arrived, the scene was secured, and they began to interview witnesses and processed the evidence. Investigators learned there was a birthday party going on inside the home when an altercation occurred between two or more attendees of the party. Weapons were produced, and a shootout between an unknown amount of people ensued, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.

Gunshots were fired inside the house along with outside the house on the street. Homicide investigators viewed videos from security cameras and witness cell phones in an attempt to piece together what had occurred and why.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).