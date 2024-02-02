PHOTOS — Groves Chamber celebrates community leaders at annual breakfast

The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center awarded Citizen of the Year to Olivia Wellings. Pictured, from left, are Letha Knaus, Wellings and Betty Legnon. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Pansey Lamson shows off the President’s Gavel Award. Lamson is coming off two straight successful terms. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Groves Chamber Executive Director Letha Knaus presents the Carl Beaumont Memorial Award to Karen Patterson, wife of recipient Loyd Patterson, who was unable to attend the 2024 Annual Breakfast. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Groves Mayor Chris Borne speaks this week at the Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center 2024 Annual Breakfast. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
City Manager Kevin Carruth introduces the guests at the Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center 2024 Annual Breakfast. (Candace Hemelt/The News)