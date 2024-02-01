LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Unity event planned in Port Arthur Published 12:14 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

We are hosting Unity with Dr. Levy at the Port Arthur Civic Center on March 9, commemorating 60 years since segregation has ended.

We are gathering White, Black, Hispanic and Asian churches from around to have one big event.

We will also gather local Democrats and Republicans to listen to the Democratic and Republic chairs discuss ways we will work to better unite our country, despite division.

Other guest speakers include Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State College Port Arthur and Dr. Mark Porterie of Port Arthur ISD, Joe Tant of the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and more.

We will also present multiple job and business opportunities available to the public.

Last, but not least, we will have a concert consisting of Dr. Levy and a combined church choir from all the churches in SETX.

We hope that you can help us as we promote unity.

— Sincerely, Dr. Levy Barnes Jr.