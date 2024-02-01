City of Port Arthur responds to Acadian Ambulance’s announcement to pull local service Published 10:20 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

UPDATE: The City of Port Arthur released a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging Acadian Ambulance’s intent to discontinue services to the Port Arthur community.

“Specifically, they have stated that they will cease to be a service provider effective March 2, 2024. The City assures the Port Arthur community that there will be no lapse, or interruption, of ambulance services.”

–Original Story–

Acadian Ambulance announced Thursday morning it is choosing to cease 911 operations in Port Arthur.

A statement from the company said after trying to work with city officials on the implementation of a multi-provider system for the past two months, leadership determined that system is not viable and chose to withdraw from providing 911 services in Port Arthur.

“We had hoped that the multi-provider EMS system the City recently implemented would be a viable one. While not the ideal service model, we were hopeful we could have professional and productive conversations with the City as we moved forward to implement the multi-agency EMS system they decided upon. A fair and equitable system has not been established. There has been a lack of communication from the City regarding the rotation and operational plan for both services. Over the past two months, our repeated requests for meetings to review those important plans have mostly gone unanswered,” Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back said.

It has been Acadian’s long-standing position that the best model for 911 operations is using a sole provider.

Acadian says the model allows for the servicing agency to invest the immense costs in equipment and personnel needed to properly serve the population.

“We strongly believe in competition, but also believe that the competition should be conducted during a rigorous RFP process, not on the streets of Port Arthur. Should the City decide in the future to issue an RFP for a sole provider model, we would welcome an opportunity to submit a proposal for 911 services in Port Arthur,” Back said.

Acadian said it informed City Ambulance of the decision and is dedicated to continuing services until City Ambulance is prepared and equipped to assume all 911 services in the City of Port Arthur.

“While we deeply regret that we are discontinuing service in Port Arthur at this time, we remain immensely proud of the countless hours we’ve donated to City events, the memberships in various Port Arthur organizations, the job training classes that we’ve held in the city, and most importantly, the many Port Arthur lives that our crews have saved over the past 17 years,” Back said.