Bridge City Chamber celebrates community’s service and business leaders Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

1 of 6

BRIDGE CITY — Community leaders and successful businesses were celebrated this week at the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce 63rd Annual Banquet.

The event took place at the Bridge City Community Center with food provided by Milano’s Italian Grill and beverages by Red’s Liquor.

Table Decorations were handled by Trendz in Orange, and the emcee was Kirk Ellender.

The event celebrated business members with 50 years in Bridge City: Elaine Hearn of Elaine Hearn Real Estate, Bill Nickum with State Farm Insurance and David Olson, DDS, with Professional Dental Center.

Mark Bunch, pastor of St. Paul Methodist Church, was honored as Citizen of the Year.

The Business of the Year honor went to Countryland Properties and Stephen Gault.

Lucy Fields, lifetime ambassador and chamber board member, was named Ambassador of the Year.

Highlights shared from 2023 included the celebration of 235 current members, with 42 new members.

The organization gave away four $1,000 scholarships to students at Bridge City High School and Orangefield High School.

The awards were presented this week by State Sen. Robert Nichols.

The event also highlighted President Wanda McGraw passing the gavel to incoming president Brandy Slaughter.

— Reported by Natalie Picazo