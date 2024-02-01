Birthday party shooting erupts with shots fired inside and outside the home; 1 local man killed Published 12:16 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

A Port Arthur man is one of three people killed during a Houston area birthday party last week, authorities said.

The deceased are identified as Nicholas King, 24, of Port Arthur; Ellesha Rice, 24, and Michael Odobo, 24.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. Jan. 21 to 4643 Russet Leaf Trace in reference to a murder investigation, where multiple people had been shot, with three confirmed deaths, according to information from HCSO.

District 4 units responded after multiple calls for service came in for numerous shots fired with multiple injuries.

Once patrol deputies arrived, they detained located witnesses and attended to the wounded. Three adult males were taken to different hospitals, while an adult male and female were confirmed deceased on scene. One of the adult males who was taken to the hospital died shortly after arriving.

After homicide and crime scene investigators arrived, the scene was secured, and they began to interview witnesses along with processing the evidence. Investigators learned there was a birthday party going on inside the home when an altercation occurred between two or more attendees of the party. Weapons were produced, and a shootout between an unknown amount of people ensued, according to information from HCSO.

Gunshots were fired inside the house, along with outside the house on the street. Homicide investigators viewed videos from security cameras and witness cell phones in an attempt to piece together what had occurred and why.

The shooting remains under investigation as of Wednesday. Not all of the individuals involved have been identified and it is unclear which individuals shot the three deceased individuals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime toppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).