Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center earns inaugural patriotism award; nominations sought Published 12:12 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

PORT NECHES — The VFW Auxiliary Post 4820 recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Summer Johnson Coshman at Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center in Port Neches on Jan. 26.

The Auxiliary started a community patriotism recognition project for Mid County.

Organizers are taking nominations for most patriotic businesses and individuals who display patriotism at their business and homes.

Auxiliary members choose one business or individual to award a certificate of appreciation quarterly.

Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center is the first recipient to receive the award.

Auxiliary members presented Coshman the award Jan. 26.

Abbey Flooring Center was awarded the certificate because they are always displaying patriotism and honoring Veterans throughout the year.

The Auxiliary is going to present an award to the individual winner Feb. 8.

The Auxiliary is encouraging those in Mid County to submit their nominations for most patriotic business and individuals.

Nominations are judged on displaying an American Flag properly (at home or business), honoring Veterans, volunteering for Veterans organizations and decorating businesses or homes for July 4, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Submit nominations and pictures to 4820vfwauxiliary@gmail, with a subject line to read Nomination For Patriotism Award.