Nicholas King Published 10:27 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Nicholas King, 24 of Port Arthur, Texas died Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Family and friends will gather at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel, in Port Arthur, TX on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00 am with a viewing from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3706 Woodrow Dr. Port Arthur, TX.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.