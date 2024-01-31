PHOTOS — Miss Fit Mid County celebrates Port Neches opening
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024
1 of 6
Miss Fit Mid County team members celebrate a ribbon cutting Saturday at their new Port Neches location. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A private room for one-on-one instruction is seen at Miss Fit Mid County. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
There was plenty to celebrate at 2828 Nall St., Suite A in Port Neches for Miss Fit Mid County. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
The group training room is pictured at Miss Fit Mid County. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Annelise Collazo of J. Oak Boutique was a vendor at the grand opening ribbon cutting for Miss Fit Mid County. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Stephanie Chestnut, left, of Mary K is joined by Kelly Gore and Amanda Moulder, right, of Seven Stones Day Spa. They were vendors at the Miss Fit Mid County ribbon cutting event. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
PORT NECHES — Miss Fit Mid County has opened a larger local facility, and celebrated a ribbon cutting Saturday with the help of team members and the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Jessica Dicken said the new location at 2828 Nall St., Suite A provides group and one-on-one opportunities for women to workout and feel better about themselves.
Additional services include daycare options and nutritional guidance.
Call 409-565-9728 for more information.