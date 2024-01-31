PHOTOS — Miss Fit Mid County celebrates Port Neches opening

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Candace Hemelt

PORT NECHES — Miss Fit Mid County has opened a larger local facility, and celebrated a ribbon cutting Saturday with the help of team members and the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Jessica Dicken said the new location at 2828 Nall St., Suite A provides group and one-on-one opportunities for women to workout and feel better about themselves.

Additional services include daycare options and nutritional guidance.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Call 409-565-9728 for more information.

More News

African American Culture Society looking for home to preserve, celebrate Golden Triangle history

Mr. Nederland Todd Bordelon talks of service to others, including prison ministry

Taste of Gumbo returns for great tastes, better causes

Chili cook off benefits local seminarian support; check out the details

Print Article