PHOTOS — Miss Fit Mid County celebrates Port Neches opening Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1 of 6

PORT NECHES — Miss Fit Mid County has opened a larger local facility, and celebrated a ribbon cutting Saturday with the help of team members and the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Jessica Dicken said the new location at 2828 Nall St., Suite A provides group and one-on-one opportunities for women to workout and feel better about themselves.

Additional services include daycare options and nutritional guidance.

Call 409-565-9728 for more information.