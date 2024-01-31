Contractors working between FM 366 at Merriman and FM 347 at Jimmy Johnson; expect delays Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Port Arthur motorists can expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and approximately 5 p.m.

Contractors are working between FM 366 at Merriman Street and FM 347 at Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

Expect delays.

In Beaumont, on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m., the left lane of IH-10 eastbound between Walden Road and the IH-10/US 69 merge will be closed.

Contractors are removing concrete traffic barriers.

Please use caution in the area.