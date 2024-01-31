Contractors working between FM 366 at Merriman and FM 347 at Jimmy Johnson; expect delays

Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By PA News

Port Arthur motorists can expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and approximately 5 p.m.

Contractors are working between FM 366 at Merriman Street and FM 347 at Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

Expect delays.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In Beaumont, on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m., the left lane of IH-10 eastbound between Walden Road and the IH-10/US 69 merge will be closed.

Contractors are removing concrete traffic barriers.

Please use caution in the area.

More News

BLACK HISTORY MONTH — Germain Jackson Eddie works to guide youth to path of success

Birthday party shooting erupts with shots fired inside and outside the home; 1 local man killed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Unity event planned in Port Arthur

Summer’s Abbey Flooring Center earns inaugural patriotism award; nominations sought

Print Article