Chili cook off benefits local seminarian support; check out the details

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By PA News

PORT NECHES — The Knights of Columbus is holding a first ever Chili Cook off for the Councils of the Diocese of Beaumont.

The effort is raising money for Seminarian Support in the diocese.

The event is open to the public.

There is a $5 entry, which gets a bowl to try all the participants’ chili and a vote in the taster’s choice.

The fun gets started at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Neches River Wheelhouse in Port Neches

Cooking begins at 8 a.m., with judging starting at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, email chadsandwell@gmail.com.

