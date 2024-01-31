Audrey L. LeMaire Published 10:35 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Audrey L. LeMaire, 92, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.

Audrey was born on October 2, 1931 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Walter LeBlanc and Lucy Savoy but grew up in Erath.

Soon after high school she met Royce LeMaire from nearby Kaplan whose good looks and outgoing nature stole her heart.

The couple married in April 1950 and soon moved to Port Arthur for a job at the Gulf refinery.

Audrey threw herself into supporting her husband and raising a family in Groves.

She became part of a close-knit circle of friends who socialized together and shared the happiness and burdens of family life.

For more than 64 years Audrey and Royce celebrated a successful life together with the love of their family and the faith of the Catholic church.

Survivors include her children, Christine LeMaire of Las Vegas, Nevada; David LeMaire and his wife Jolene LeMaire of Nederland; Phyllis Woodford and her husband Duncan Woodford of Nederland; and Kirk LeMaire of Houston.

Grandchildren include David P. LeMaire of Nederland and Gigi LeMaire of Las Vegas, Nevada; Great Granddaughter, Alexis LeMaire, of Nederland; brother Terry LeBlanc of Abbeville, Louisiana; and sister-in-law Mary Helen LeBlanc of Abbeville.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Royce, parents, Walter and Lucy Savoy; brother, Curtis LeBlanc and granddaughter Alison LeMaire.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Melancon-Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Immaculate Conception/St. Pater Catholic Church in Groves. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Pallbearers will be David LeMaire, David P. LeMaire, Kirk LeMaire, Duncan Woodford, Paul Gross, and Paul Patin.