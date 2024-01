PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Health Department honors vaccination clinic helpers Published 12:06 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

1 of 3

Pam Trosclair and Adam Saunders were honored by Port Arthur Health Department staff for helping the COVID vaccination clinic house in a different facility during a crucial time during the pandemic.

As the health clinic began transitioning to a new building, the health staff is showing gratitude to Trosclair and Saunders.