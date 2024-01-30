Geremiah Fletcher Duhon Lofton Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Mr. Geremiah Fletcher Duhon Lofton, 27, and a native of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 at his residence in Arlington, Virginia.

Geremiah was a 2014 graduate of Memorial High School (Port Arthur) and went on to earn his

Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Huston-Tillotson University in Austin,

Texas.

Later, Geremiah moved to Washington, D.C. where he completed his Master of Public Administration degree from George Washington University and was hired into a national position as the Special Assistant and Briefing Book Coordinator for the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

There, Geremiah worked for 5 years.

Known and appreciated for his charisma, intellect and caring spirit, Geremiah was involved in several civic/service organizations and was an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

He also held membership at Eastern Star Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

Geremiah is survived by his parents, Gina and Kenneth Lofton, Sr. of Port Arthur, TX, his sister,

Kennedi Lofton of Atlanta, GA and his brothers, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA and Jamaal

Charles (Whitney) of Austin, TX.

Survivors also include his maternal grandmother, Clara Fletcher Duhon of Lake Charles, LA; his aunts, Terriune Duhon of Lake Charles, LA, Kimberly Gray (Terrence, Sr.) of Port Arthur, TX and Towanda “Ro” Lofton of New Carney, TX; and his uncles, Gregory Duhon of Lake Charles, LA, Gerald Duhon (Bridget) of Lake Charles, LA, Dwain Brown of Clarksville, TN, Christopher Lofton (Heather) of Humble, TX, and Channon Lofton, Sr. (Nieshia) of Houston, TX.

Geremiah also leaves behind his great aunts, Dorothy Conner (Henry) of Port Arthur, TX, Mildred Malveaux of Port Arthur, TX and Alice Hill of Moreauville, LA ; his uncle, Johnny Baker of Lake Charles, LA; and countless relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Geremiah is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene “Rock” Duhon, of Lake Charles, LA, along with his paternal grandparents, Kennwood and Marva Jackson Lofton, of Port Arthur, TX.

A service is scheduled for Geremiah Fletcher Duhon Lofton on Saturday, February 3, 2024 starting with a visitation at 12:00 noon followed directly by a funeral at 2:00 pm at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th Street, Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Interment will occur on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Hi Mount Cemetery, 3199 Center Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 at 2:00 pm under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.