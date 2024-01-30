Gary Francis Morris

Published 11:58 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By PA News

Gary Francis Morris

Gary Francis Morris of Thornton, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple while in hospice care from stroke complications.

Gary was born October 30, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to Fred B. and Betty (Duprie) Morris.

He is a 1965 graduate of Bishop Byrne High School and served in the U.S. Army U.S. from 1967-1970.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Beverly (Odneal) Morris; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Tristan Browne of Weatherford; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Erin Morris of Austin; his grandchildren, Mia Browne and Dane Browne of Weatherford, and Ella Morris and Carter Morris of Austin; brother and sister-in-law, PJ and Mary Morris of Beaumont; sister and brother-in-law, Robyn and Dan Hebert of Bridge City; sister-in-law, Frankie Sue Morris of Port Neches; as well as countless other family members and friends he cherished.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred Jude Morris.

Please visit www.groesbeckfuneralhome.com for service information.

More Obituaries

Geremiah Fletcher Duhon Lofton

Ruthie M. Anderson

Robert Marcus Schnarr

Tanua Rae Torbett Snyder

Print Article