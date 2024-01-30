Gary Francis Morris Published 11:58 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Gary Francis Morris of Thornton, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple while in hospice care from stroke complications.

Gary was born October 30, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to Fred B. and Betty (Duprie) Morris.

He is a 1965 graduate of Bishop Byrne High School and served in the U.S. Army U.S. from 1967-1970.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Beverly (Odneal) Morris; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Tristan Browne of Weatherford; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Erin Morris of Austin; his grandchildren, Mia Browne and Dane Browne of Weatherford, and Ella Morris and Carter Morris of Austin; brother and sister-in-law, PJ and Mary Morris of Beaumont; sister and brother-in-law, Robyn and Dan Hebert of Bridge City; sister-in-law, Frankie Sue Morris of Port Neches; as well as countless other family members and friends he cherished.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred Jude Morris.

