Authorities investigating Energy Transfer incident that left man dead from scaffolding fall Published 12:16 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

NEDERLAND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an industrial incident that left a man dead on Monday.

Capt. Crystal Holmes said a call came in at 2:57 p.m. for the incident at Energy Transfer in the 2300 block of Twin City Highway, which is just outside Nederland city limits.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the body of a male employee who had sustained fatal injuries in a fall.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the deceased is a male who fell from a scaffold.

The name of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.

Burnett ordered an autopsy.