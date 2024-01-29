TPC deconstructing, dropping 2 towers a day within facility Published 4:00 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

PORT NECHES — Beginning this Friday (Feb. 2) and the following three Fridays (Feb. 9, 16 and 23); TPC is deconstructing and dropping two towers a day within the facility.

The deconstruction is happening at two separate times, the first being at 9 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. on each of the scheduled Friday dates listed.

It is estimated each tower deconstruction takes approximately 5 to 10 minutes each.

During these time periods, there will be road closures for these activities for added safety measures.

These road closures will be at the following locations: