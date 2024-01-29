Fire destroys area home; first responders prevent neighborhood spread

Published 1:36 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Mary Meaux

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire Saturday in West Orange. (West Orange Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)

WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange is a total loss after a weekend fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday for a house fire in the 200 block of Linda Street.

Bridge City Fire & Rescue and Orange Fire Department assisted West Orange VFD.

The single-story home is a rental home and was unoccupied at the time of the fire, West Orange Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson said.
The home is a total loss.

The fire came close to igniting a nearby home due to the wind, but the flames were knocked down by the firefighters saving the second structure.

Gibson said authorities speculate the fire’s origin was due to sparking electrical wires. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

