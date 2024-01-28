Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 15-21
Published 12:10 am Sunday, January 28, 2024
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:
- Ashland Wilson, 31, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Aaron Papania, 37, warrant other agency
- Lola Dever, 65, Nederland warrants
- Xavier Paul, 36, warrant other agency
- Stephi Achee, 23, Nederland warrants
- Xuan Hoang, 40, driving while intoxicated
- Erica Phelps, 34, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:
Jan. 15
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 600 block of South Twin City Highway.
Jan. 16
- An officer received information in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1700 block of North 30th Street.
- An attempted aggravated robbery was reported in the 1100 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 700 block of South 9th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 17
- A information report was made in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- Harassment and terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
Jan. 18
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Bowlin in Port Neches.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of North 24th Street.
Jan. 19
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of South 5 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
- Invasive visual recording and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Jan. 20
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
Jan. 21
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated near U.S. 69 and FM 3514.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 5th Street.