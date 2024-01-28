Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 15-21 Published 12:10 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:

Ashland Wilson, 31, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Aaron Papania, 37, warrant other agency

Lola Dever, 65, Nederland warrants

Xavier Paul, 36, warrant other agency

Stephi Achee, 23, Nederland warrants

Xuan Hoang, 40, driving while intoxicated

Erica Phelps, 34, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21:

Jan. 15

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 600 block of South Twin City Highway.

Jan. 16

An officer received information in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 1700 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. An attempted aggravated robbery was reported in the 1100 block of Twin City Highway.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 700 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 17

A information report was made in the 600 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. Harassment and terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.

Jan. 18

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Bowlin in Port Neches.

Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.

A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of North 24th Street.

Jan. 19

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 800 block of South 5 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Invasive visual recording and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Jan. 20

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.

Jan. 21