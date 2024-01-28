Beaumont man facing homicide case indicted for assault of elderly/disabled man Published 12:18 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

A Beaumont man jailed in the death of a transient last year was indicted for an alleged December assault of a disabled senior citizen.

Isaac Daniel Platt, 34, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grant jury on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to do bodily injury.

The indictment stems from a Dec. 2 incident where Beaumont police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Wall for a disturbance.

The alleged victim, 61, said he was inside the home when he and Platt had a verbal disturbance then Platt “jumped on him,” hitting him twice with a closed fist on the right side of his body, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man further stated Platt grabbed him, causing his body to fold and strike his head on the kitchen table.

The responding officer noted in the document he saw blood on top of the kitchen table and the victim had a small bleeding cut near the center of his forehead.

The assault reportedly continued when Platt placed his right arm around the other man’s neck while his head was on the table impeding his breathing, then punched him three times on the left side of his face.

The victim stated he grabbed a razor blade to defend himself and struck Platt on one of his arms.

According to the document, Platt went outside where he told the victim he would burn the house down.

The victim told police he is on disability and has been so since 1986. In addition, he said he has sciatica, a metal plate in the lower front area of his body and uses an electric wheelchair and cane.

The victim said he allows Platt to stay at his house often.

Platt was on scene when police arrived and was brought to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, where he was medically cleared before being taken to the county jail.

Platt was in jail on the injury to a child/elderly/disabled person charge when he was arrested in connection with the homicide of a Beaumont transient, Johnny Tomlinson, 65.

Platt was indicted on the charge of murder Dec. 13.

On Oct. 29, Beaumont Police responded to the area of Crockett Street/Avenue C, which is a known camp for transients, in reference to a deceased person call. Authorities located a decomposed body that was wrapped in a sleeping bag, a tarp and covered with several tires.

The victim was later identified as Johnny Tomlinson, a 65-year-old Beaumont transient, police said.

Tomlinson’s cause of death was ruled as strangulation. According to a probable cause affidavit, Tomlinson was residing at the area with two other men, one of which was Platt.

An eyewitness told police he saw an argument between Plat and Tomlinson, where Platt accused Tomlinson of stealing his drugs.

The eyewitness left and when he returned he came back that night and went to sleep. When he woke up he noticed Tomlinson was not there but his bicycle was, the document read.

Tomlinson was reportedly never without his bicycle because he had difficulty walking due to a medical issue. Later, the eyewitness and Platt got into an argument about the witness’ dog allegedly eating Platt’s food.

The argument turned physical, during which Platt reportedly said, “do you want to end up like Johnny?” while pointing toward the area the body was later found.

Platt was re-interviewed by detectives and reportedly made a statement about the crime and brought detectives to the scene of the crime, where the murder weapon and important evidence were located, the document read.

Platt remains in the Jefferson County Jail.